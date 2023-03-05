Left Menu

Govt nod to nano liquid DAP important step towards making life easier for farmers: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 22:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the government's approval to nano liquid DAP fertiliser, saying it was an important step towards making life easier for farmers.

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said the government has approved the launch of nano liquid DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser for the benefits of farmers and making the country self-reliant.

Tagging Mandaviya's tweet on the approval by the government, Modi said in a tweet in Hindi, ''An important step towards making life easier for our farmer brothers and sisters.'' In another tweet, responding to the tweet threads by Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Tourism, Shripad Y Naik, Modi expressed happiness on the construction of National Waterways-68 that has reduced the distance between Panjim to Vasco in Goa by 9 km and the journey can now be completed in just 20 minutes.

Modi said that the connectivity between Panjim to Vasco in Goa will provide relief to the people as well as promote tourism.

In another tweet, Modi also praised the efforts of women of a self-help group from Khadki village in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh in ensuring tap connection to every house.

