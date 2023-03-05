Left Menu

PM Modi misusing central agencies to break opposition parties, form BJP govts in states: CM Kejriwal

It is very dangerous for the country, he added.Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI in connection with the liquor policy scam case on Sunday last.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 22:47 IST
PM Modi misusing central agencies to break opposition parties, form BJP govts in states: CM Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Upping the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of his then deputy Manish Sisodia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday that he has decided not to allow any non-BJP government function smoothly in states.

The prime minister of a country is supposed to be ''a father figure'' for the nation but creating rift in non-BJP parties and toppling their governments in states by misusing the central agencies has become the ''working style'' of Prime Minister Modi, he charged.

Kejriwal's remarks came after he and eight other opposition leaders, including chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrasekhar Rao, wrote to the prime minister alleging ''blatant misuse'' of central agencies against members of the opposition.

The other signatories to the letter were Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Farooq Abdullah (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena, UBT) and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

''The prime minister of our country has decided that if a non-BJP party is voted to power in a state, he will not let its government function under any circumstances. Then, he puts the CBI and ED after all the leaders of that party. They are harassed in many ways. Finally, their party is broken and their government toppled,'' Kejriwal told reporters.

''The CBI and the ED are being used only to break the Opposition and forcibly form BJP governments. It is happening all over the country. It happened in Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka.... This is the working style of Prime Minister Modi today. It is very dangerous for the country," he added.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the liquor policy scam case on Sunday last. He resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing money laundering charges in the liquor policy scam case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023