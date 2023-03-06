Union minister Shekhawat records statement in court in defamation plea against Raj CM

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday recorded his statement before a court here in his criminal complaint against Rajsthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for allegedly defaming him.

The BJP leader recorded his submissions before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harpreet Singh.

The Union Jal Shakti minister told the court that Gehlot was levelling false allegations against him owing to frustration caused by the defeat of his son at the hands of the BJP leader.

Shekhawat claimed the Congress leader and Rajasthan chief minister's statements defamed him.

The court posted the matter, of which it had taken cognizance on March 4, for Tuesday for further proceedings.

In his complaint, Shekhawat has claimed Gehlot defamed him by accusing him of involvement in the alleged 'Sanjivani' scam.

Gehlot has alleged Shekhawat was involved in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scandal in which lifetime savings of more than one lakh people totalling more than Rs 900 crore were ''looted''.

''There is an irreparable damage caused to his (Shekhawat) reputation,'' the complaint claimed. The complaint alleged that Gehlot was making defamatory remarks to tarnish Shekhawat's image and adversely impact his political career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)