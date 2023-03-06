Left Menu

Northern Ireland's DUP begin month-long consultation on post-Brexit deal

Britain is due to begin clarifying aspects of the reformed trading arrangements for Northern Irish lawmakers this week and the establishment of the consultation group will give the DUP until at least April to make up their minds. "The group will work independently and will provide me with a report by the end of March," DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:12 IST
Northern Ireland's DUP begin month-long consultation on post-Brexit deal

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Monday set up a group to conduct a month-long consultation on last week's UK/EU deal to simplify post-Brexit trade rules that the region's pro-British politicians have yet to decide whether to back.

The ultimate success of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's new deal

is likely to hinge on whether it convinces the DUP to end a year-long boycott of Northern Ireland's power-sharing government over the original post-Brexit trade rules. Britain is due to begin clarifying aspects of the reformed trading arrangements for Northern Irish lawmakers this week and the establishment of the consultation group will give the DUP until at least April to make up their minds.

"The group will work independently and will provide me with a report by the end of March," DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said in a statement. "They will want to engage with a broad section of the unionist and loyalist community, the business sector, civic society and others who want to see Northern Ireland prosper within the Union.

The consultation group of party members and "independent thinkers" includes lawmakers from both the regional and British parliaments, former party leaders Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster, businessman Ross Reed and lawyer John McBurney, who also serves on an independent body monitoring paramilitary activity. Donaldson reiterated that while "significant progress" had been made with the new agreement, key issues of concern remain and that there was "no disguising the fact that in some sectors of our economy EU law remains applicable in Northern Ireland."

He also said that lawmakers were awaiting further legal text to be published to give effect to some of the changes. While opinion polls have consistently shown a majority of Northern Irish voters - who opposed Brexit - favoured the aim of the original trading arrangements, checks on trade angered many unionists who see it as undermining the union with Britain.

"History teaches us that it is always better to get the right outcome for Northern Ireland rather than a rushed one," Donaldson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
4
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023