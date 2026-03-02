Clean Max Enviro Energy's Market Splash: A Close Look at IPO Debut
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd shares listed with a nearly 10% discount from their issue price, starting at Rs 952.20 on the BSE. The IPO, valued at Rs 3,100 crore, included fresh shares and an offer-for-sale. CleanMax focuses on renewable energy and decarbonisation solutions.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, shares of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd listed at a discount of nearly 10%, against the issue price of Rs 1,053, opening at Rs 952.20 on the BSE. This represents a 9.57% decrease. Meanwhile, at the NSE, the shares started trading at Rs 960, reflecting an 8.83% discount.
The company's market valuation was recorded at Rs 10,111.54 crore, following an initial public offer which received a 94% subscription rate by the closing day, Wednesday. The IPO, worth Rs 3,100 crore, had a price band set between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,053 per share.
This IPO included a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale of shares valued at Rs 1,900 crore from promoters and an investor shareholder. Established in 2010, CleanMax is renowned for providing net zero emissions and decarbonisation solutions to commercial and industrial clients, offering renewable power supply, energy services, and carbon credit solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Middle East Tensions Lead to Two-Day Closure of UAE Stock Markets
CBSE Postpones Middle East Exams Amid Conflict
Class 10, 12 board exams postponed in Bahrain, Quwait, Iran, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE: CBSE.
Situation to be reviewed to decide on board exams in Middle East from March 5 onwards: CBSE amid Iran-Israel conflict.
CBSE postpones class 10, 12 exams scheduled on March 2 in Middle East region in view of current situation: Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.