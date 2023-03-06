Left Menu

Commonwealth Law Conference: Knowledge revolution has made citizens aware, vigilant, assertive, says Goa CM

Knowledge revolution has made citizens aware, vigilant and assertive and this has made the job of lawmakers far more challenging, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday at the inaugural function of the 23rd Commonwealth Law Conference in Panaji.He also said traditional boundaries of nations were getting diluted and a new world order was emerging.With the outreach of the knowledge revolution, citizens have become far more aware, vigilant and assertive for their lawful rights.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-03-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 23:04 IST
Commonwealth Law Conference: Knowledge revolution has made citizens aware, vigilant, assertive, says Goa CM
  • Country:
  • India

Knowledge revolution has made citizens aware, vigilant and assertive and this has made the job of lawmakers far more challenging, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday at the inaugural function of the 23rd Commonwealth Law Conference in Panaji.

He also said traditional boundaries of nations were getting diluted and a new world order was emerging.

''With the outreach of the knowledge revolution, citizens have become far more aware, vigilant and assertive for their lawful rights. And, in a positive sense, this makes the job of lawmakers far more challenging wherein proposed enactments are more often than not put through judicial scrutiny before being implemented,'' the chief minister said.

He said the five-day-long conference would be discussing various topics, including corporate laws, family laws, civil laws, criminal laws, administrative laws, which would yield something very useful for society at large.

''We all are a part of a rapidly changing world wherein the traditional boundaries of nations are getting diluted and a new world order of inclusive co-existence is becoming a reality. The global village wants skilled manpower, advanced technology, Ease of Living, Ease of Doing Business,'' he asserted.

To achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), laws with fresh and modern outlook and mindset will be needed, and ''if we move with the right intent, we can largely achieve the necessary reforms that would make law enforcement far more swift in the Commonwealth Jurisdiction,'' he added.

Asserting that India's G20 presidency was a matter of pride, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned India as a 'global guide' and 'vishwa guru' that practices and preaches its traditional belief of universal brotherhood called 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' or 'world is one family'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
4
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023