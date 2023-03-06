Commonwealth Law Conference: Knowledge revolution has made citizens aware, vigilant, assertive, says Goa CM

Knowledge revolution has made citizens aware, vigilant and assertive and this has made the job of lawmakers far more challenging, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday at the inaugural function of the 23rd Commonwealth Law Conference in Panaji.

He also said traditional boundaries of nations were getting diluted and a new world order was emerging.

''With the outreach of the knowledge revolution, citizens have become far more aware, vigilant and assertive for their lawful rights. And, in a positive sense, this makes the job of lawmakers far more challenging wherein proposed enactments are more often than not put through judicial scrutiny before being implemented,'' the chief minister said.

He said the five-day-long conference would be discussing various topics, including corporate laws, family laws, civil laws, criminal laws, administrative laws, which would yield something very useful for society at large.

''We all are a part of a rapidly changing world wherein the traditional boundaries of nations are getting diluted and a new world order of inclusive co-existence is becoming a reality. The global village wants skilled manpower, advanced technology, Ease of Living, Ease of Doing Business,'' he asserted.

To achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), laws with fresh and modern outlook and mindset will be needed, and ''if we move with the right intent, we can largely achieve the necessary reforms that would make law enforcement far more swift in the Commonwealth Jurisdiction,'' he added.

Asserting that India's G20 presidency was a matter of pride, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned India as a 'global guide' and 'vishwa guru' that practices and preaches its traditional belief of universal brotherhood called 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' or 'world is one family'.

