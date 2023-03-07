Turkey's pro-Kurdish HDP may support Kilicdaroglu if agreed on principles -co-leader

Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) may support main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in May 14 presidential election after "clear, open talks", party co-leader Mithat Sancar said on Monday.

"Our clear expectation is a transition for a strong democracy. If we can agree on fundamental principles, we may support him in presidential elections," Sancar said in a live broadcast on private broadcaster Haberturk.

Turkey's six-party opposition alliance announced Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), as its joint candidate to run against President Tayyip Erdogan in the upcoming election.

