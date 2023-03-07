FACTBOX-Britain proposes new immigration law to stop small boats

Britain set out details on Tuesday of a new law barring the entry of asylum seekers to the UK in small boats, a proposal that some refugee charities say could be impractical and criminalize the efforts of thousands of genuine refugees. Here are the key points from the government's proposed legislation:

- DUTY TO REMOVE Illegal arrivals will be detained without bail or judicial review within the first 28 days of detention until they can be removed to either their home country or a safe third country.

Asylum claims will be heard remotely after removal. At present, refugees are often housed in hotels while their claims are processed. Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the country's interior minister, will have a duty to remove illegal immigrants. Exceptions to removals include those who are under 18, medically unfit to fly or at a real risk of serious and irreversible harm in the country the government would have removed them to.

- LEGAL CONSTRAINTS TO DETER CHALLENGES The new bill will narrow the number of challenges and appeals that can suspend removals. Migrants will be disqualified from using modern slavery rules to prevent removal.

- ANNUAL CAP The bill will introduce an annual cap to be determined by lawmakers on the number of refugees the UK will take via safe and legal routes.

- MODERN SLAVERY Migrants will be barred from using modern slavery laws to block their removal under the plans.

- PERMANENT BAR Migrants arriving on small boats will face a permanently bar on lawful re-entry to the UK and a permanent bar on securing settlement in the UK or securing British citizenship, subject to only very narrow exceptions.

