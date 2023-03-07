Left Menu

Biden to host S.Korea's Yoon for state visit April 26 -White House

Updated: 07-03-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 20:11 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a state visit on April 26, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The upcoming visit celebrates the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which is critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. The visit will highlight the United States' "unwavering commitment" to South Korea, she said.

The state visit is the second of Biden's administration, she said.

