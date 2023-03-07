Parliament in Georgia gives initial approval to 'foreign agents' law - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 21:53 IST
Georgia's parliament on Tuesday gave its initial backing to a controversial law on "foreign agents" backed by the ruling party, Russia's TASS news agency reported.
The legislation, which critics have said represents an authoritarian shift in the South Caucasus country, passed its first reading, TASS reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement