Parliament in Georgia gives initial approval to 'foreign agents' law - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 21:53 IST
Georgia's parliament on Tuesday gave its initial backing to a controversial law on "foreign agents" backed by the ruling party, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

The legislation, which critics have said represents an authoritarian shift in the South Caucasus country, passed its first reading, TASS reported.

