US in touch with families of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 00:23 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 00:23 IST
U.S. officials are in touch with the families of four Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico, the White House said on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden is being kept up to date about the incident, said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. She said the United States is still working with Mexican officials to learn more about the incident.
