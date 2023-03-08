NPP's Thomas A Sangma files nomination for Meghalaya Speaker's post

Senior NPP leader and ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance candidate Thomas A Sangma has filed nomination for the Assembly Speaker post, an official said on Wednesday.

The Speaker election will be held on Thursday.

Thomas the National People's Party North Tural MLA filed his nominations for the Speaker's post on Tuesday, an assembly official told PTI.

The official said the Assembly office has received only one nomination of Thomas for the Speaker's post so far.

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 led by Conrad K Sangma has the support of 44 MLAs, - NPP (25), UDP (11), BJP (2), HSPDP (2), PDF (2) and Independents (2).

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wished Thomas A Sangma the best for his upcoming election.

''Wishing Sh. Thomas A Sangma, Speaker nominee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly the very best,'' the chief minister tweeted.

Thomas lauded the decision of the MDA 2.0 government to nominate him for the Speaker post.

''I am grateful to the government and the people for giving me the opportunity to serve them in various capacities. I am confident of winning the election,'' he told PTI, adding that he is excited about the opportunities the new role has to offer.

