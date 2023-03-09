Left Menu

Malaysia's ex-PM Muhyiddin arrives at anti-graft agency following allegations

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last year ordered a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by Muhyiddin, including COVID-19 relief programmes, alleging they did not follow proper procedures. Before entering the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Muhyiddin, who was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, read out a prayer with other party members.

Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin arrived at the country's anti-graft agency on Thursday, after he was summoned to appear following allegations of abuse in stimulus programmes launched under his premiership. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last year ordered a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by Muhyiddin, including COVID-19 relief programmes, alleging they did not follow proper procedures.

Before entering the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Muhyiddin, who was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, read out a prayer with other party members. He has previously denied the accusations, describing them as a political vendetta.

Muhyiddin and his party have faced graft investigations since losing to Anwar in a tightly contested election in November that resulted in a hung parliament. Malaysia's constitutional monarch, King Al-Sultan Abdullah, then appointed Anwar as prime minister after he formed a coalition with other political parties.

Two leaders belonging to Muhyiddin's party have since been charged by the MACC with bribery over an economic recovery project launched by his government. The MACC questioned Muhyiddin last month regarding the same project and has also frozen bank accounts belonging to Muhyiddin's party. 

