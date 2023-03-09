Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin to be charged with corruption- state media
Reuters | Kualalumpur | Updated: 09-03-2023 10:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 10:31 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be charged on Friday for corruption-related offences, state media Bernama reported on Thursday.
Bernama cited the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki.
