BJP supporters ransacked, burned houses, demolished party offices in post-poll violence in Tripura: Left

Left parties on Thursday hit out at the ruling BJP in Tripura over post-poll violence in the state, accusing its supporters of ransacking and burning down houses of workers of the opposition parties and demolishing their party offices.

The CPIM's party mouthpiece People's Democracy accused the BJP of unleashing an ''orgy of violence'', and said that as of March 6, around 1,000 incidents of attacks and violence by ''BJP gangs'' took place all over the state.

''These were in the form of physical attacks on CPI(M), Left Front and Congress workers and supporters, ransacking or burning of their houses and demolition of party offices. A particularly vicious form of attack is meant to destroy their means of livelihood like burning down rubber plantations, crops and damaging their e-rickshaws and vehicles to stop them from plying,'' the party alleged.

The editorial of the CPIM publication also said that what is being witnessed in Tripura is a continuing plan of repression and violence aimed at ''dismantling'' the CPI(M)'s organisation and intimidating its mass support.

''Before elections or after, this class attack on the Communist and Left movement continues. The aim is to extirpate the Communist movement itself,'' it said.

The party said the CPI(M) and the Left Front face the arduous task of fending off the violence directed against them and continuing to maintain their links with the people.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam said its fact-finding mission to Tripura is in response to the ''atrocities unleashed by the BJP''.

''Burning houses and killing of cows mark their victory parade. Democratic values are anathema for BJP. If secular, democratic, left forces stand united, BJP can be defeated,'' Viswam said in a tweet.

