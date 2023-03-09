Following are the top stories at 9 PM NATION: BOM31 GJ-MODI-ALBANESE-4TH LD CRICKET **** Gujarat: Modi, Albanese watch India-Australia Test match Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday watched the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium here for half an hour and went around the imposing sports arena.**** DEL56 LDALL SISODIA **** Delhi excise policy case: After CBI, ED now arrests Manish Sisodia; CM Kejriwal claims false charges New Delhi: In fresh trouble for Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested the senior AAP leader on money laundering charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.**** DEL43 DL-MINISTERS LD OATH **** Atishi new education minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj new health minister of Delhi New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were sworn in as ministers by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.**** DEL38 BRS-LD ED-KAVITHA **** Will face ED, have done nothing wrong; BJP targets leaders during polls: BRS MLC Kavitha New Delhi/Hyderabad: Ahead of her appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy scam case, BRS leader K Kavitha on Thursday said she has done nothing wrong and alleged that targeting leaders using probe agencies has been the BJP's modus operandi at the time of elections.**** DEL30 CONG-ADANI **** Govt wants to 'hand over' India's food grain logistics to Adani Group, alleges Cong New Delhi: The Congress alleged on Thursday that the government wants to ''hand over'' India's food grain logistics to the Adani Group and that such a ''conspiracy'' was only temporarily foiled by the farmers' agitation that forced the withdrawal of three farm laws.**** DEL55 BJP-AGENCIES-PRESS CONFERENCE **** BJP holds press conferences in 9 states, UTs to counter Opposition charges against investigation agencies New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday hit out at nine opposition leaders who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged misuse of investigation agencies CBI and ED, saying that they are involved in corruption and making false charges against these agencies to save themselves.**** DEL52 TRIPURA-VIOLENCE-FACT FINDING **** CPI-M, CPI, Cong form fact finding team to look into Tripura post-poll violence New Delhi: An eight-member delegation comprising leaders of the CPI(M), the CPI and the Congress will be going to Tripura on a fact finding mission after the post-poll violence in the state, a CPI MP said on Thursday. **** DEL51 JAISHANKAR-LD G20 **** In G20 year, India is getting 'world ready', world is getting 'India ready': Jaishankar New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said in India's G20 presidency year, the country is getting ''world ready'' and the world is getting ''India ready''.**** BOM27 MH-ASSEMBLY-2NDLD BUDGET **** Maha: Shinde govt's 1st Budget offers aid to farmers; relief in professional tax, discount in bus fares to women Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Thursday presented its maiden Budget for 2023-24, in which it proposed Rs 6,000 assistance to farmers and Re 1 crop insurance scheme while also offering relief in professional tax to working women, 50 per cent discount on ticket fares in state-run buses to women and a new scheme for the girl child.**** CAL22 WB-STRIKE-GOVT **** Employees to go on strike demanding DA hike on Friday, Bengal govt says no leave allowed Kolkata: In the view of some organisations of West Bengal government employees calling a strike on Friday demanding a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA), the Mamata Banerjee administration said no leave will be allowed on that day and the absence will be treated as a break in service. **** CAL16 BH-BJP-JD(U) **** BJP spread rumours about attacks on Bihari migrants in Tamil Nadu: JD(U) Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Thursday charged the BJP with spreading "rumours" of attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu with an eye on ''electoral gains''. **** MDS19 TN-BILL-GOVERNOR-LD-MINISTER **** TN Cabinet decides to pass again Bill to ban online gambling, send to Guv Ravi Chennai: In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu government decided to pass again a Bill in the Assembly to ban online gambling and send it to Governor R N Ravi once more for his assent.**** LEGAL: LGD8 DL-COURT-SISODIA **** Excise policy case: Delhi court likely to hear Sisodia's bail plea on Friday New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to hear on Friday the bail application of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, nearly two weeks after he was arrested in a corruption case related to the now-scrapped excise policy.**** LGD4 DL-HC-WFI-WRESTLERS HC allows 5 wrestlers to join Asian Games trials New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday permitted five wrestlers to participate in the trials being conducted by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) from Friday for the upcoming 2023 Asian Games Championship.

PTI VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)