Maha Congress delegation meets governor

A delegation of the Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party led by Balasaheb Thorat met Governor Ramesh Bais here on Thursday.

It was a courtesy call, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Senior Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Nitin Raut, Nana Patole, Sunil Kedar, Abhijit Wanjari and others were part of the delegation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)