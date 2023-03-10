Left Menu

Biden will travel to Canada March 23-24 -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2023 02:59 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 02:39 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Canada on March 23-24, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

During a visit to Canada's capital Ottawa, Biden will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, defense cooperation, climate change and addressing the opioid crisis, the statement said.

