Biden will travel to Canada March 23-24 -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Canada on March 23-24, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

During a visit to Canada's capital Ottawa, Biden will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, defense cooperation, climate change and addressing the opioid crisis, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)