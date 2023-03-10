Left Menu

BJP must make stand on Women's Reservation Bill clear, should table it in LS in upcoming session: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 15:27 IST
BJP must make stand on Women's Reservation Bill clear, should table it in LS in upcoming session: Cong
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday asked the BJP to make its stand clear on the Women's Reservation Bill and demanded that it be tabled in Lok Sabha in the upcoming second part of the Budget Session of Parliament.

The Congress' assertion came on a day BRS leader K Kavitha was observing a hunger strike seeking passage of the long-pending bill in the second part of the Budget session starting March 13.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''The landmark Women's Reservation Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on 9th March 2010, ENTIRELY due to the efforts of the Congress leadership.'' ''But it could not find support in Lok Sabha. The Bill has not lapsed. It is alive and pending. What has stopped it from being revived?'' he said.

Asked about the bill at a press conference here, Congress leader Alka Lamba said when the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, the Congress did not have a majority in the Lok Sabha and it was a coalition government.

''We were successful in getting the Women's Reservation Bill passed in the Rajya Sabha. It is alive and the BJP government has a majority in the Lok Sabha, they had promised 33 per cent reservation to women in their 2019 manifesto and even before that, but are still quiet on it even after nine years in government,'' she said.

''We demand that the Parliament session is starting, the BJP government must make its stand clear and table the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha and ensure the rights of the women,'' he said.

The second leg of the Budget session will end on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023