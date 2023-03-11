Left Menu

Regional parties being converted into dynastic ones, says BJP chief Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda said regional parties were no more serving regional aspirations but now being converted into dynastic parties.After inaugurating newly-built BJP district offices in Tamil Nadu from here on Friday, he said the BJP was fighting these dynastic parties, including the DMK, TMC and BRS in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Telangana, respectively.While the Congress was ruling Tamil Nadu 60 years ago, it was later uprooted, he added.How and why Congress was uprooted

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-03-2023 09:49 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 09:37 IST
Regional parties being converted into dynastic ones, says BJP chief Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president J P Nadda said regional parties were no more serving regional aspirations but now being converted into dynastic parties.

After inaugurating newly-built BJP district offices in Tamil Nadu from here on Friday, he said the BJP was ''fighting'' these ''dynastic parties'', including the DMK, TMC and BRS in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Telangana, respectively.

While the Congress was ruling Tamil Nadu 60 years ago, it was later ''uprooted'', he added.

''How and why Congress was uprooted? Congress was uprooted because they couldn't understand the regional aspirations. And regional parties came into existence,'' Nadda said.

''All regional parties are now being converted to family dynastic parties...they are no more for regional aspirations. They are there only for their daughters and sons,'' he said.

The BJP was fighting dynastic parties in many states, the BJP chief added.

He spelled out the acronym of ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu as -- Dynasty, Money Swindling, and 'Katta Panchayat' (Kangaroo court).

Nadda also hailed the BJP's electoral wins in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, and called this a reflection of the people's thumbs up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusive model of development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023