Regional parties being converted into dynastic ones, says BJP chief Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda said regional parties were no more serving regional aspirations but now being converted into dynastic parties.

After inaugurating newly-built BJP district offices in Tamil Nadu from here on Friday, he said the BJP was ''fighting'' these ''dynastic parties'', including the DMK, TMC and BRS in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Telangana, respectively.

While the Congress was ruling Tamil Nadu 60 years ago, it was later ''uprooted'', he added.

''How and why Congress was uprooted? Congress was uprooted because they couldn't understand the regional aspirations. And regional parties came into existence,'' Nadda said.

''All regional parties are now being converted to family dynastic parties...they are no more for regional aspirations. They are there only for their daughters and sons,'' he said.

The BJP was fighting dynastic parties in many states, the BJP chief added.

He spelled out the acronym of ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu as -- Dynasty, Money Swindling, and 'Katta Panchayat' (Kangaroo court).

Nadda also hailed the BJP's electoral wins in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, and called this a reflection of the people's thumbs up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusive model of development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)