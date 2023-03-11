Kapil Sibal accuses ED of selectively targeting Opposition-governed states

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday accused the BJP-led government of misusing probe agencies, saying that the Enforcement Directorate sees the Indian map in a different way, targeting only Opposition-ruled states. The former Union minister and eminent lawyer, while addressing a gathering at Jantar Mantar to lay down the agenda and a new vision for the country with his newly-launched platform 'Insaaf', referred to the raids on properties related to former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, and said it was BJP's reaction to losing power in Bihar.

''You can see what is happening in Bihar. They felt Tejashwi and JD-U are coming together... It's been years since Lalu ji left the post of CM. They came to remember the case all of sudden,'' he said.

''The ED sees the Indian map in a different way. They see only opposition ruled states, they don't go to BJP states,'' he said.

Congress MP from Rajya Sabha Vivek Tankha was also present at the dias with Sibal. Both Tankha and Sibal were a part of the rebel group of Congress leaders which came to be known as the 'G-23'.

''Every political party has their own ideology, but when you read the preamble of the Indian Constitution, the basis of the Constitution is justice,'' said Sibal.

Accusing the BJP of ''buying'' MLAs, and destabilising Opposition governments in states, he demanded stricter anti-defection laws. ''What kind of politics is this? Defectors become Ministers! Those who defect from their party should be banned from becoming ministers or fighting elections for five years'' he said.

He also pitched for Rs 50,000 salary for school teachers, free education for women, and cheap healthcare among other things, as part of his new vision. Tankha, meanwhile, said 'Insaaf' will become the voice of 130 crore people of India.

''Everyone wants justice, but there are a very few who can fight for it. This will become the voice of 133 crore Indians. We hope that it will transform transform into a people's movement,'' he said about the portal. Several opposition leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, have expressed support for Sibal's platform to fight against justice.

At a press conference last week, Sibal had launched the platform against the ''injustice prevailing in the country'' calling on chief ministers and leaders of opposition parties to support him in his effort. Sibal, who had been a Union minister during the UPA I and II, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to Rajya Sabha as an independent with the support of the Samajwadi Party.

Earlier, Sibal had announced that a website 'insaafkesipahi.co.in' has been set up to fight injustice and anyone could register on it. The non-electoral political platform is called 'Insaaf' while anyone who registers on the website to fight injustice would become an 'insaaf ka sipahi'. This will be a national level platform where lawyers will be at the forefront, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)