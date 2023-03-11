Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah welcomes Iran, Saudi Arabia's decision to resume ties

The kingdom broke off ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts there.Restoration of ties and reopening of diplomatic missions between the two countries is a welcome step that will have wide-ranging implications across the Muslim world, Abdullah said in a statement here.The former Union minister expressed hope the move will act as a harbinger of greater cooperation in the Islamic world in particular and the world community in general.This dialling down of tensions and de-escalation will not just benefit the Gulf region, but the world at large, Abdullah said.

Farooq Abdullah welcomes Iran, Saudi Arabia's decision to resume ties
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday welcomed Iran and Saudi Arabia's decision to re-establish diplomatic relations after years of tensions and expressed hope that it will act as a harbinger of greater cooperation in the Islamic world.

Iran and Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions. The major diplomatic breakthrough was negotiated with China.

Tensions have been high between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The kingdom broke off ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts there.

''Restoration of ties and reopening of diplomatic missions between the two countries is a welcome step that will have wide-ranging implications across the Muslim world,'' Abdullah said in a statement here.

The former Union minister expressed hope the move will act as a harbinger of greater cooperation in the Islamic world in particular and the world community in general.

''This dialling down of tensions and de-escalation will not just benefit the Gulf region, but the world at large,'' Abdullah said.

