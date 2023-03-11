Left Menu

I want to make it clear that the Congress party will continue to fight against misuse of power, the former chief minister tweeted.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-03-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 23:08 IST
MP: FIR registered after Cong tweets news about BJP leader being `beaten up by call girl'
Madhya Pradesh police has registered a case against the handler of the state Congress's Twitter account for sharing a newspaper clipping about a BJP leader allegedly being thrashed by a ''call girl''.

The state Congress had tweeted the image of a report in a Hindi newspaper which claimed that a ''call girl'' beat up a BJP leader with a ''sandal'' as he did not pay her after spending time with her.

"Yes, we registered a case against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code section 505 (2) (statements encouraging enmity, animosity, or ill-will between classes) on Friday night on the complaint of BJP leader Rajendra Gupta," said an official of the Bhopal police's crime branch. Gupta, media-in-charge of the BJP's Bhopal district unit, stated in the complaint that the tweet was put out without verification of facts, the official said.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Saturday that the BJP had filed an FIR against the MP Congress's social media department for sharing a news report published by a reputed newspaper. "The BJP, which has lost the trust of all sections of people, is now trampling every medium of expression. I want to make it clear that the Congress party will continue to fight against misuse of power," the former chief minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

