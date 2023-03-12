Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address public rally in Kerala on March 12

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 12-03-2023 10:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 10:53 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Kerala on Sunday evening to address a public rally of the saffron party here and attend other programmes.

Shah is expected to reach Thrissur by afternoon and will proceed to the famed Sakthan Thampuran palace, reconstructed in Kerala-Dutch style in 1795 by Sakthan Thampuran, the mighty ruler of the erstwhile Kingdom of Cochin, party sources said.

Later, he will offer prayers at the Vadakkumnathan temple, an ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, they said.

The senior BJP leader is scheduled to address the party's Janasakthi rally at 5 PM at the Vadakkumnathan temple ground before flying back to Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

