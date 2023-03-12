Left Menu

Opposition parties to attend joint meeting tomorrow; chalk out strategy for second phase of budget session

The leaders of like-minded opposition parties will be meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament premises tomorrow morning ahead of the start of the second half of the Budget session.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 15:42 IST
Opposition parties will attend a joint meeting scheduled to be held at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's office, ahead of the second phase of the Budget Session which will resume on Monday. "Leaders of like-minded opposition parties will be meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament premises tomorrow morning," said sources.

As per the sources, the like-minded Opposition party leaders will meet at Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament at around 10 am on Monday. Congress MPs will also be meeting at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament at around 10.30 am, to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house, the sources said.

The Budget session of 2023 will resume after a month-long recess. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments. Earlier during Congress' 85th plenary session, had said that they are ready to work with like-minded political parties.

"The Congress party is the only party that has never compromised with the BJP/RSS and its despicable politics. We will always fight to protect our political values against the BJP's authoritarian, communal and crony capitalist onslaught," the party said in its declaration. (ANI)

