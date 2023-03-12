Every member of Sikkim CM's family has become a power centre: Chamling

Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) chief Pawan Kumar Chamling on Sunday alleged that every family member of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang aka P S Golay has become a power centre.

Dismissing charges of dynasty politics in the SDF, which the former CM has been heading for nearly 30 years, he said Tamang has ''no moral grounds'' to make such allegations.

In a Facebook post, Chamling said, ''Every family member of Mr Golay has become a power centre. If he has any ethical sense, he shouldn't even take my name in relation to pariwarvaad in politics.'' The SDF supremo said he has never made any member of his family MLA or MP for 30 years.

''On the other hand, in the CM's family, there is a half CM, one-fourth CM, an MLA, the health minister,'' Chamling said.

On the ruling party's charge against him that he was promoting his daughter Komal Chamling to take over the mantle of the SDF leadership from him in the future, the former CM defended her daughter's fundamental rights to do whatever she wished in life.

''She is an individual with all the fundamental rights to choose to become what she aspires to become as does any other child of mine and any other Sikkimese child. She has her own family. She can make her own decisions. If she wants to commit her life to Sikkim politics, who are we to stop her?'' the SDF chief said.

''During my time in the government, I did not give her or any other child of mine the party ticket to become MLA or MP,'' Chamling said, while taking potshots at his successor for making his son Aditya Golay an MLA.

The CM or his party spokespersons could not be reached for comment.

