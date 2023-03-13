UK city minister to make Silicon Valley Bank statement to parliament
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-03-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 17:12 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's city minister Andrew Griffith will make a statement to parliament on Silicon Valley Bank later on Monday, the Leader of the House of Commons said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Silicon Valley Bank
- Andrew Griffith
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain encourages Nigerian authorities to examine election concerns
Britain's Northern Ireland minister encouraged by reaction to new Brexit framework
Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure
Britain to begin clarifying new Brexit deal in coming days - minister
In Britain, "warm hubs'' emerge to beat soaring energy costs