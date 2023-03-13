Left Menu

UK city minister to make Silicon Valley Bank statement to parliament

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-03-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 17:12 IST
UK city minister to make Silicon Valley Bank statement to parliament
Andrew Griffith Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's city minister Andrew Griffith will make a statement to parliament on Silicon Valley Bank later on Monday, the Leader of the House of Commons said on Twitter.

 

