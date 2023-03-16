Left Menu

French conservatives will not support no-confidence votes against government - LR chief

France's conservative Les Republicains (LR) party will not support any of the no-confidence votes that will be brought against the government by the far left and far right, LR chairman Eric Ciotti said on Thursday, which means that government will be able to continue its pension reform.

Following Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's announcement that her government will use special powers under article 49:3 of the constitution to push through pension reform without a vote in parliament, leaders of La France Insoumise and Rassemblement National have said they would table a vote of no confidence in a bid to bring down Borne's centrist government.

