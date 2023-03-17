Left Menu

Biden calls for tougher penalties for failed bank execs

President Joe Biden on Friday called on Congress to allow regulators to impose tougher penalties on the executives of failed banks, including clawing back compensation and making it easier to bar them from working in the industry.Biden wants the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to be able to force the return of compensation paid to executives at a broader range of banks should they fail, and to lower the threshold for the regulator to impose fines and bar executives from working at another bank.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 21:30 IST
Biden calls for tougher penalties for failed bank execs

President Joe Biden on Friday called on Congress to allow regulators to impose tougher penalties on the executives of failed banks, including clawing back compensation and making it easier to bar them from working in the industry.

Biden wants the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to be able to force the return of compensation paid to executives at a broader range of banks should they fail, and to lower the threshold for the regulator to impose fines and bar executives from working at another bank. He called on Congress to grant the FDIC those powers after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank sent shockwaves through the global banking industry.

"Strengthening accountability is an important deterrent to prevent mismanagement in the future," Biden said in a statement. "Congress must act to impose tougher penalties for senior bank executives whose mismanagement contributed to their institutions failing." Currently the FDIC can only claw back the compensation of executives at the largest banks in the nation, and other penalties on executives require "recklessness" or acting with "willful or continuing disregard'' for their bank's health. Biden wants Congress to allow the regulator to impose penalties for "negligent" executives — a lower legal threshold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023