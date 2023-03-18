Left Menu

Canada welcomes ICC's decision to issue arrest warrant for Putin

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2023 00:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 00:57 IST
Canada on Friday welcomed the International Criminal Court's move to issue arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and a senior official "for their alleged roles in the egregious scheme" to deport children to Russia.

"Canada stands firmly with the people of Ukraine," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a tweet.

