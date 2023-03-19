PM Modi has changed India's political culture: JP Nadda

Before 2014, India was associated with wrong attributes, but today Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the political culture of the country, BJP national president JP Nadda said on Sunday. JP Nadda was addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National Youth Parliament in Tamil Nadu, through video conferencing.

Addressing the event, Nadda said, "Modi Ji has changed India's political culture. I appeal to the youth to go to every nook and corner of the country and tell everyone about the change PM Modi has brought in the Indian politics". "Before 2014, our country was one of the most corrupt, policy paralysis, backward, walking on knees, these were the attributes given to India. Today, our country has embraced a great transformation. Under PM Modi, India is one of the leading countries giving directions to the world," he added.

The BJP president said that events like these will increase youth participation in national matters. "I am feeling glad to meet the youths of the nation through video conferencing. I congratulate Tejasvi Surya and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha for this National Youth Parliament. Youth's involvement will increase in matters of the nation through this Youth Parliament," he said.

He also called Tamil Nadu a great land of rich history and the oldest language. "I am happy that this great initiative starts from here. Notably, Tamil Nadu is a great land of rich history, culture and heritage; it's a land of temples, Vedas and traditions. It is the state known for the oldest language," Nadda added.

The BJP President further emphasised the importance of channelizing the youth energy. "It is our responsibility to channelise the youth energy, to give due significance to the voices of people and the collective wisdom, to become the part and parcel of a mature democracy through respecting each and every voice," he said.

Nadda further called the National Air Sport Policy 2022 as a significant step with vision. "The National Air Sport Policy 2022 is another significant thing. It lays out the vision of making India as one of the top sports nations by 2030, by providing a safe, affordable, accessible, enjoyable and sustainable air sports ecosystem in India," he said. (ANI)

