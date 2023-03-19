Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi on three-day visit to Karnataka to kickstart poll campaign

In view of the Assembly elections due by May, the Congress leader will participate in two programmes in Belagavi in North Karnataka and Kunigal in Tumakuru district.As per his itinerary, the leader will arrive at the Hubballi airport and go to Belagavi by road.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 14:11 IST
Rahul Gandhi on three-day visit to Karnataka to kickstart poll campaign
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday embarked on a three-day visit to Karnataka attending a series of programmes starting from Sunday, the Congress party said. In view of the Assembly elections due by May, the Congress leader will participate in two programmes in Belagavi in North Karnataka and Kunigal in Tumakuru district.

As per his itinerary, the leader will arrive at the Hubballi airport and go to Belagavi by road. The Wayanad MP will hold a meeting with the Congress leaders and workers regarding the preparations made for the ‘Yuvakranti Samavesha’ in Belagavi, which is scheduled on Monday afternoon.

He will later fly to Bengaluru the same evening and will have night halt here.

Gandhi will then travel to Kunigal on Tuesday where he will attend ‘Praja Dhwani’ event.

After attending the event, he will return to Bengaluru.

Congress leaders have claimed that they will win about 140 to 150 seats in the Assembly elections this time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023