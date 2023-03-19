MLC poll results indicate anti-incumbency, people’s rebellion: Chandrababu Naidu

Left Menu

The Legislative Council election results are an indication of the peoples rebellion and anti-incumbency in Andhra Pradesh, Opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday. Thanking voters for taking the Telugu Desam Party TDP to victory in three graduates constituencies polls, the former Chief Minister called it a peoples victory, saying the electorate had reposed complete faith and confidence in the party.

Updated: 19-03-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 22:01 IST
The Legislative Council election results are an indication of the people's rebellion and anti-incumbency in Andhra Pradesh, Opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday. Thanking voters for taking the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to victory in three graduates' constituencies polls, the former Chief Minister called it a ''people's victory'', saying the electorate had reposed complete faith and confidence in the party. Election candidates aligned with the TDP won from Uttarandhra (North Andhra), East Rayalaseema and West Rayalaseema constituencies. "Jagan Mohan Reddy always believes in money and muscle power and in indulging in atrocities,'' TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu said. ''He transformed all the elections in these four years only into selections.'' Prophesying that the ruling YSRCP would vanish into oblivion soon and not return to power, he pointed out that the courts had pulled up the ruling dispensation many times. The recent polls covered as many as 108 Assembly segments where 5,000 to 25,000 voters exercised their franchise in each one of them.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy dared the Opposition parties to contest all 175 Assembly seats in the 2024 polls. Declaring that he had no need for any political tie-ups with other parties, Reddy said that the people of the state were his strength and courage. ''You (people) are my confidence and you will only take me forward. holding my hand,'' I will not run after alliances as I don't believe in them,'' the Chief Minister said addressing a public meeting in Tiruvuru in NTR district. ''I will depend on the people and God. Ultimately, the good only will win.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

