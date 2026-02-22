Electoral Discrepancies: Cloud Over Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls

In a significant development, YSRCP leader S Sailajanath has urged the Election Commission to launch a detailed investigation into the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. He alleges an unusual spike in polling percentage during the final hours, raising questions about the integrity of the process.

Contradicting these claims, TDP leader N Vijay refuted the allegations, citing similar voting trends observed in the 2019 elections. He highlighted that the TDP was not in power at the time of the polls, thus casting doubts on the accusations against his party.

The controversy centers around a notable increase in voter turnout, from 68% to 81.85%. Sailajanath insists that discrepancies must be addressed to ensure the credibility of the election process, while Vijay emphasizes the need for verified evidence before making accusations.

