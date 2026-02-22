Left Menu

Electoral Discrepancies: Cloud Over Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls

YSRCP leader Sailajanath calls for an investigation into the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, citing a suspicious rise in voting percentage. TDP leader N Vijay dismisses the claims, noting a similar pattern in 2019. The controversy highlights concerns over electoral transparency and procedural integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:34 IST
Electoral Discrepancies: Cloud Over Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, YSRCP leader S Sailajanath has urged the Election Commission to launch a detailed investigation into the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. He alleges an unusual spike in polling percentage during the final hours, raising questions about the integrity of the process.

Contradicting these claims, TDP leader N Vijay refuted the allegations, citing similar voting trends observed in the 2019 elections. He highlighted that the TDP was not in power at the time of the polls, thus casting doubts on the accusations against his party.

The controversy centers around a notable increase in voter turnout, from 68% to 81.85%. Sailajanath insists that discrepancies must be addressed to ensure the credibility of the election process, while Vijay emphasizes the need for verified evidence before making accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

 India
2
Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

 Global
3
Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

 Israel
4
Auqib Nabi: The Bowler Leading J&K's Historic Ranji Trophy Charge

Auqib Nabi: The Bowler Leading J&K's Historic Ranji Trophy Charge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026