Supreme Court Backs Andhra Pradesh's Authority on Tirumala Laddu Probe

The Supreme Court has declined to entertain BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea challenging Andhra Pradesh's decision to appoint a commission for reviewing the SIT report on the Tirumala laddu controversy. The Telugu Desam Party views the court's decision as affirming the state’s right to appoint a committee for administrative review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:32 IST
  • India

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss a plea by BJP's Subramanian Swamy. The plea challenged the state's decision to appoint a commission to review the SIT report on the Tirumala laddu controversy.

TDP Spokesperson Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar stated that the court's decision confirms the state government's authority to establish a committee to address administrative issues. The decision was seen as a positive endorsement of the government's efforts to ensure accountability.

The government of Andhra Pradesh had appointed retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar to lead the one-man committee, different from the investigation appointed by the Supreme Court. The committee will examine senior officials involved in the ghee adulteration matter, supporting the CBI-led SIT's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

