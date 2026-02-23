Supreme Court Backs Andhra Pradesh's Authority on Tirumala Laddu Probe

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss a plea by BJP's Subramanian Swamy. The plea challenged the state's decision to appoint a commission to review the SIT report on the Tirumala laddu controversy.

TDP Spokesperson Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar stated that the court's decision confirms the state government's authority to establish a committee to address administrative issues. The decision was seen as a positive endorsement of the government's efforts to ensure accountability.

The government of Andhra Pradesh had appointed retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar to lead the one-man committee, different from the investigation appointed by the Supreme Court. The committee will examine senior officials involved in the ghee adulteration matter, supporting the CBI-led SIT's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)