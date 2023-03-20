Montenegro's President Milo Djukanovic wins most votes in presidential election - pollster

Montenegro's incumbent President Milo Djukanovic will face a run-off on April 2 after winning the most votes but falling short of the 50% needed to win outright in Sunday's election, according to a pollster's projection based on a sample of votes.

The projection by the Center for Monitoring and Research pollster predicted Djukanovic winning 36.3% of the vote. His likely opponent in the run-off would be Jakov Milatovic, a Western-educated and pro-European economist forecast to secure 26.5% of votes according to the group's projection.

