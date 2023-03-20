Left Menu

Biden backs compromise over Israeli judicial overhaul in call with Netanyahu

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 03:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 03:41 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, backed efforts for comprise over a planned judicial overhaul, the White House said in a readout.

"The President... underscored... that democratic societies are strengthened by genuine checks and balances, and that fundamental changes should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support."

"The President offered support for efforts underway to forge a compromise on proposed judicial reforms consistent with those core principles."

