Hollow, attempt to mislead people: Jai Ram Thakur on HP's 2023-24 budget

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur Monday termed the Congress government's 2023-24 budget ''hollow'' and alleged that it was an attempt to mislead the people.

Initiating a discussion on the budget in the Assembly, Thakur claimed that there was a ''mismatch'' between the speech and the budget figures.

While he welcomed the Congress government's effort to make Himachal Pradesh a ''green state'', Thakur claimed that it was, in fact, the Union government's scheme.

The prime minister, the Union finance minister and the minister for transport and highways have been working to make India a green energy country by reducing dependence on fossil fuel, he said.

Launching a frontal attack on the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government, Thakur claimed that it had become breathless in its attempt to implement the Congress' poll guarantees and would become ''exhausted'' by the time it gets to implement the 10th guarantee.

The former chief minister alleged that the schemes started by the BJP were not included in the state's 2023-24 budget and since only 29 per cent of the budgetary allocation has been earmarked for developmental schemes, there is limited scope for such projects.

The BJP would strongly oppose all the anti-people decisions of the government and would not allow it to ignore the opposition, Thakur said.

He alleged that even the MLAs have not also been spared and their Local Area Development Fund has been stalled while several facilities like schools, colleges and health institutions opened by the previous BJP government have been closed.

He accused the Congress government of backing out on its promise of giving Rs 1,500 per month to all women in the age group of 18 to 60 years whose population is around 21-lakh.

The state government has announced Rs 1,500 pension to 2.31 lakh women. At least Rs 3,600 crore is needed annually to give pensions to 21 lakh women. The government employees are demanding restoration of the old pension system but the Congress dispensation is evolving its own standard operation procedure, he said.

Intervening in the speech, Chief Minister Sukhu said no scheme of the BJP government has been stopped and budgetary allocation has been made for Himcare and Sahara Yojana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)