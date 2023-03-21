Venezuela's Maduro accepts resignation of oil minister El Aissami
Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2023 07:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 07:02 IST
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday he has accepted the resignation of oil minister Tareck El Aissami amid a widespread corruption probe focused on state-run oil company PDVSA, local judges and other government officials.
Maduro did not reveal who will replace El Aissami, a powerful political figure who has served as vice president, minister and mayor in the last two decades.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement