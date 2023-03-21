Venezuela's Maduro accepts resignation of oil minister El Aissami

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday he has accepted the resignation of oil minister Tareck El Aissami amid a widespread corruption probe focused on state-run oil company PDVSA, local judges and other government officials.

Maduro did not reveal who will replace El Aissami, a powerful political figure who has served as vice president, minister and mayor in the last two decades.

