Venezuela's Maduro accepts resignation of oil minister El Aissami

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2023 07:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 07:02 IST
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday he has accepted the resignation of oil minister Tareck El Aissami amid a widespread corruption probe focused on state-run oil company PDVSA, local judges and other government officials.

Maduro did not reveal who will replace El Aissami, a powerful political figure who has served as vice president, minister and mayor in the last two decades.

