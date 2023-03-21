Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-US flags arbitrary killings, torture in Ortega's Nicaragua

Speaking to journalists at the ministry, Haddad said that before the announcement, meetings will take place through Tuesday under Lula's guidance so that the new fiscal rules are debated with congressional and other political leaders.

MANAGUA- There are credible reports of arbitrary killings, arrests and torture in Nicaragua, according to a U.S. State Department report. The annual report on Niacaragua's human rights practices also cites harsh and life-threatening conditions in the country's prisons, problems with the independence of the judiciary and unlawful interference with privacy.

Venezuela's Maduro accepts resignation of oil minister CARACAS - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said he has accepted the resignation of oil minister Tareck El Aissami amid a widespread corruption probe focused on state-run oil company PDVSA, local judges and other government officials.

Maduro did not reveal who will replace El Aissami, a powerful political figure who has served as vice president, minister and mayor in the last two decades. Earlier on Monday, anti-corruption police arrested a mayor, two judges and a government official on corruption charges related to unusual operations in the ruling party.

Argentina intervenes in power firm after capital cuts BUENOS AIRES- Argentina's government announced a 180-day intervention in a power firm controlled by Italy's Enel, after repeated blackouts affected households and businesses in the midst of summer heat waves.

The intervention on Edesur led to the appointment of a state official to oversee compliance with the electricity service. Brazil finance chief says fiscal announcement coming soon

BRASILIA - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva still intends to announce a highly anticipated new fiscal framework before his trip to China on Saturday. Speaking to journalists at the ministry, Haddad said that before the announcement, meetings will take place through Tuesday under Lula's guidance so that the new fiscal rules are debated with congressional and other political leaders.

Colombian president suspends ceasefire with criminal group BOGOTA - Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he suspended a ceasefire with the Clan del Golfo, the country's largest criminal organization, because it had attacked police.

"I have ordered the armed forces to reactivate all military operations against the Clan del Golfo," Petro said in a tweet. "We will not allow them to continue sowing anxiety and terror in the communities." (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Christian Schmollinger)

