Left Menu

Congress calls out meeting of PCC, CLP, other leaders today, to discuss "political developments"

Amid the ongoing second leg of the budget session, the Congress party has called out a meeting of steering committee members, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, Congress Legislative Party leaders and Frontal Organisation Chiefs to be held on Friday

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 08:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 08:40 IST
Congress calls out meeting of PCC, CLP, other leaders today, to discuss "political developments"
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing second leg of the budget session, the Congress party has called out a meeting of its steering committee members, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, Congress Legislative Party leaders and Frontal Organisation Chiefs to be held on Friday. Chaired by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting and will take place at 5 pm in the party headquarters in the national capital.

As per the party, the meeting is being organised to discuss the "recent political developments". An official notification dated Thursday, stated, "An emergency meeting of Steering Committee, PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders and National Heads of Frontal Organisations, Departments and Cells is scheduled to be held tomorrow, March 24, 2023, at AICC Office, New Delhi at 1700 hrs, to discuss the latest political developments".

"Those who are in New Delhi are requested to attend the physical meeting at AICC Office, while the others may join online, via ZOOM. Login credentials for the online Zoom meeting shall be sent to your mobile by 1600 hrs, tomorrow," the notification added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023