Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill without discussion

Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Finance Bill 2023 giving effect to tax proposals without debate amid ruckus by opposition members demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani group of companies.

The Fiance Bill was passed with several official amendments.

Besides, 20 more sections have been added to the Bill.

While the House was taking up the Bill, several opposition members were in the well raising slogans and holding placards demanding probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the allegations against Adani group of companies following a report by a US based short-seller.

As sloganeering continued, the chair adjourned the proceedings of the House till Monday.

On Thursday the Budget was passed without any discussion.

