PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 10:14 IST
AP Assembly passes Appropriation Bill
The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has passed the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation Bill, 2023 empowering the state government to spend Rs 2.79 lakh crore in the fiscal 2023-24 starting from April 1, said an official.

The House passed the bill by a voice vote, tabled by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath.

The House also passed three bills: The Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Andhra Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority Bill, 2023, and the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2023, said the official in a statement shared later on Friday.

Meanwhile, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram adjourned the Assembly sine die on Friday. The session was held for eight days, passing 27 bills in total, two short discussions were held and three resolutions were passed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

