Left Menu

Congress workers in MP protest with `locked' mouths; CM Chouhan says Rahul Gandhi should have put lock on his mouth

Congress workers on Saturday continued their protest against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member by covering their mouths with black bands and tying locks on them.Mocking the protest, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Rahul Gandhi should have put a lock on his own mouth when he made the statement which led to his conviction for defamation.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-03-2023 03:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 22:59 IST
Congress workers in MP protest with `locked' mouths; CM Chouhan says Rahul Gandhi should have put lock on his mouth
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress workers on Saturday continued their protest against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member by covering their mouths with black bands and tying locks on them.

Mocking the protest, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Rahul Gandhi should have put a lock on his own mouth when he made the statement which led to his conviction for defamation. State Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to lock the opposition up to throttle democracy in India.

In Khandwa district, police detained some 20 Congress workers as they tried to stage a protest outside the local BJP office.

In a video statement, CM Chouhan said Congress workers staged a protest with locks tied to their mouths, but ''why did Rahul Gandhi not lock his mouth when he spoke ill of the Modi community?'' “Is it a sin to be born in a backward community?...The Congress has become a problem for the country today, and Rahul Gandhi has become a problem for the Congres,” he added. Rahul Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat in Gujarat on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023