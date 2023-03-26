Left Menu

FACTBOX-And then there were 13: Taiwan's diplomatic allies

Honduras has ended its decades-long relationship with Taiwan and said it only recognised China, leaving Taiwan with formal diplomatic relations with only 13 countries. China views democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan's government strongly disputes. Over the years, China has slowly whittled away at the number of countries that maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2023 08:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 08:47 IST
Honduras has ended its decades-long relationship with Taiwan and said it only recognised China, leaving Taiwan with formal diplomatic relations with only 13 countries. China views democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan's government strongly disputes.

Over the years, China has slowly whittled away at the number of countries that maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Following is a list of states that have diplomatic ties with Taiwan:

LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN Belize

Guatemala Paraguay

Haiti Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

PACIFIC Marshall Islands

Nauru Palau

Tuvalu AFRICA

Eswatini EUROPE

Vatican City

