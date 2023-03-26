Left Menu

Congress leaders in Andaman and Nicobar islands protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha

The disqualification will bar Gandhi 52, a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a high court stays his conviction.In Port Blair, party leaders were seen carrying placards criticising the NDA government Speaking to PTI, Campaign Committee chairman of Andaman and Nicobar Territorial Congress, TSG Bhasker, said, In the coming months, Assembly elections are due in six states, and therefore out of fear the BJP is trying to corner Rahul Gandhi ji with such conspiracies.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 26-03-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 15:14 IST
Congress leaders in Andaman and Nicobar islands protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress unit of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday began a day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ here with party leaders gathering in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue near here to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case. Senior party leaders like local MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma, Pradesh Congress Committee president Ranglal Halder and Campaign Committee chairman of Andaman and Nicobar Territorial Congress, TSG Bhasker assembled in front of the statue near Aberdeen Bazaar here since morning and raised their voices against the ruling party at the Centre for ''conspiring against Rahul Gandhi”.

Addressing the gathering, Rai Sharma said “Whatever happened in the last few days with Rahul Gandhi ji is extremely painful”.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a high court stays his conviction.

In Port Blair, party leaders were seen carrying placards criticising the NDA government Speaking to PTI, Campaign Committee chairman of Andaman and Nicobar Territorial Congress, TSG Bhasker, said, “In the coming months, Assembly elections are due in six states, and therefore out of fear the BJP is trying to corner Rahul Gandhi ji with such conspiracies. I am not a legal expert, but with due respect to the judiciary, the sentence awarded to him seems to be too much”.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Ranglal Halder said the movement to gather support in favour of Rahul Gandhi would be intensified in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“All I can say is that truth always wins in the end and we will certainly emerge victorious from this situation very soon,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023