Following are the top stories at 9 pm.

NATION DEL32 CONG-2NDLD SATYAGRAHA **** Congress holds 'Satyagraha' protests across India, attacks BJP over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification New Delhi: Raising the pitch against the BJP over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress leaders and workers held protests across the country on Sunday, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accusing the government of ''trying to silence'' a ''martyr's son'' for raising the voice of people. **** DEL33 PM-ISRO **** PM Modi lauds ISRO's LVM3 injecting 36 satellites into intended orbits New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the successful placement of 36 internet satellites of a company belonging to the UK-based OneWeb Group into the intended orbits by the ISRO's heaviest rocket, LVM3. **** DEL28 CONG-JAISHANKAR **** Man who broke tradition of not taking domestic politics abroad made him minister: Cong slams Jaishankar New Delhi: The Congress hit back at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday for his statement that people from the country are taking internal politics outside, saying he was appointed as a minister by the man who broke the long tradition of not bringing up matters of domestic politics abroad. **** DEL30 CONG-GEHLOT-LD SATYAGRAHA **** What bigger message than OBC being made Rajasthan CM thrice: Gehlot slams BJP for 'OBC insult' charge New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday slammed the BJP over its allegation that Rahul Gandhi insulted OBCs with his ''Modi surname'' remark in 2019 and said his party has done a lot for the backward classes, including making an OBC leader like him CM thrice. **** DEL24 AMRITPAL-WARRIS-PANJ-AAB **** Amritpal backdated formation of 'Warris Panj-Aab De', sounding similar to Deep Sidhu's outfit, to encash on his popularity: Documents Chandigarh: Secessionist Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh chose to create 'Warris Panj-Aab De', phonetically similar to 'Waris Punjab De' already formed by Deep Sidhu's brother, to piggyback on the late actor's popularity after the radical preacher failed to take control of the existing outfit, documents confiscated during a crackdown on him show.By Sumir Kaul **** DEL12 CONG-RAHUL-SATYAGRAHA-LD PRIYANKA **** Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insult country: Cong's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said a martyred prime minister's son who walked thousands of kilometres for national unity can never insult the country as the Congress held a nationwide protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. **** BOM18 GJ-ATIQ-FEAR **** I know their programme, they want to kill me: Atiq Ahmed says before being taken to UP from Sabarmati jail Ahmedabad: Soon after stepping out of the Sabarmati central jail here before being taken to Prayagraj by the Uttar Pradesh police, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed on Sunday expressed fear that he might be murdered. **** DEL20 BJP-CONG-SATYAGRAH **** Congress' Satyagraha brazen display of arrogance, insult to Mahatma Gandhi: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday slammed the Congress over its 'Sankalp Satyagraha', alleging that it was agitating against the country's Constitution and the court's verdict against Rahul Gandhi to justify his remarks against the "entire backward community" of the country. **** BOM17 MP-POLLS-BJP-2ND LD NADDA **** BJP will win more than 200 seats in MP Assembly polls, says Nadda Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Sunday said his party would win more than 200 out of 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are set to be held at the end of this year. **** DEL19 INDIA-CANADA-LD ENVOY **** India summons Canadian envoy over Khalistan protests New Delhi: India has summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay and conveyed its strong concerns about the actions by pro-Khalistani extremist elements against its diplomatic missions in Canada recently. **** MDS22 KL-CHOPPER-2ND LD ACCIDENT **** Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff at CIAL, pilot's 'presence of mind' saves three on board Kochi: One person was injured when a Coast Guard helicopter crashed on Sunday just after takeoff from its enclave at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) here, but the ''presence of mind'' of the pilot saved the lives of three persons onboard, a release said. **** LEGAL LGD3 SC-KAVITHA **** Delhi excise policy scam: SC to hear plea of BRS leader K Kavitha against summons by ED New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. **** LGD1 SC-RAM SETHU **** Plea in SC seeks 'Ram Sethu' be declared as national monument New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking that the Ram Sethu be declared as a national monument. **** FOREIGN FGN12 US-INDIA-EMBASSY-2NDLD PROTEST **** Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid Washington: A group of Khalistan supporters held a protest in front of the Indian Embassy here and tried to incite violence and even threatened the country's envoy, but timely intervention by law enforcement agencies prevented them from vandalising the property. By Lalit K Jha ****

