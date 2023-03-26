Israel's Netanyahu sacks defense minister who opposed judicial overhaul

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after he said the government should delay moving forward with a highly-contested plan to overhaul the country's judicial system.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to remove from his position Defense Minister Yoav Gallant," the prime minister's office said. Gallant, a lawmaker from Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, broke ranks on Saturday by publicly urging Netanyahu to suspend the legislation.

He had said countrywide protests against the judicial overhaul, which have included growing numbers of military reservists, were also affecting regular forces and undermining national security.

