Israeli consul in New York resigns, says cannot serve Netanyahu

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 01:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 01:56 IST
Israel's consul-general in New York said he was resigning on Sunday in protest at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firing of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in a surging dispute over a judicial overhaul sought by the government.

"I can no longer continue representing this Government," Asaf Zamir said on Twitter. "I believe it is my duty to ensure that Israel remains a beacon of democracy and freedom in the world." (Writing by Dan Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

