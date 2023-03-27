Israeli consul in New York resigns, says cannot serve Netanyahu

Israel's consul-general in New York said he was resigning on Sunday in protest at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firing of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in a surging dispute over a judicial overhaul sought by the government.

"I can no longer continue representing this Government," Asaf Zamir said on Twitter. "I believe it is my duty to ensure that Israel remains a beacon of democracy and freedom in the world." (Writing by Dan Williams)

