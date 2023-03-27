Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Kolkata for 2-day Bengal visit

President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Monday for a two-day visit to West Bengal.Murmu was received by Governor CV Ananda Bose, and state ministers Firhad Hakim and Sujit Bose before she was accorded a guard of honour at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here by the defence forces.Security arrangements in the city were beefed up for Murmus maiden visit to the state after becoming the President.From the airport, she came by helicopter to the Royal Calcutta Turf Club ground before travelling to the Raj Bhavan by road.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Monday for a two-day visit to West Bengal.

Murmu was received by Governor CV Ananda Bose, and state ministers Firhad Hakim and Sujit Bose before she was accorded a guard of honour at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here by the defence forces.

Security arrangements in the city were beefed up for Murmu’s maiden visit to the state after becoming the President.

From the airport, she came by helicopter to the Royal Calcutta Turf Club ground before travelling to the Raj Bhavan by road. Murmu was received by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the RCTC. During the day, the President is scheduled to visit Subhash Chandra Bose's residence, the Netaji Bhavan, in the southern part of the city to pay homage to the freedom fighter. Later, she will visit Rabindranath Tagore's residence at Jorasanko Thakurbari in central Kolkata and pay tributes to the poet.

Murmu will be felicitated by the West Bengal government at a programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium where the governor and the chief minister will be present.

The President is scheduled to attend a UCO Bank programme here on Tuesday to celebrate 80 years of completion of the public sector bank after paying a visit to the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

Murmu is also likely to go to Santiniketan in Birbhum district to grace the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati, a central university.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

